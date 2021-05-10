Winner Of Davido’s Global Talent Competition To Get $10,000

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has said he will give $10,000 cash to any winner of his global talent competition.

The father of three, took to his verified Twitter and Instagram page to inform Nigerians about his global talent competition, and asked people to tag those they feel can win.

He stated that the winner of the competition will go home with $10,000 cash.

His post on Instagram reads, “My people, tag someone who you think can win my global talent competition! Calling all singers and dancers.

“I am giving away $10,000 in cash and a chance to go live with myself on IG by hosting a global talent competition in partnership with @orbiiitapp.

“Join for free now or share it with someone who has what it takes to win this. Submissions are now live on orbiiit.com/davido.”

The ‘FEM’ singer also made the same post on his official Twitter page.”

The superstar is one among a few Nigerian singers who have significantly contributed to the growth of some artists in the music industry.