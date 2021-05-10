Celebrities

Alex Ekubo To Marry LongTime Girlfriend November 20

By Busayo Agbola
File Photo: Alex Ekubo And Fancy Acholonu, Internet

Alex Ekubo and his fiancé, Fancy Acholonu, have announced their wedding dates.

The traditional wedding is set to take place in Imo State on November 20 2021 while the church wedding will hold in Lagos November 27 2021.

Alexx made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Monday with the caption “Let the countdown begin”.

The actor and his fiancé also created an official Instagram for wedding updates and asked that fans follow the account.

“@falexx forever for updates”, Alexx said.

THE WHISTLER reported when Alexx proposed to longtime girlfriend Fancy last week Monday.

Both the actor and his fiancé announced the engagement on their Instagram accounts.

