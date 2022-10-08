With Completion Of Trans Niger Pipeline, Environmental Remediation Of Oil Communities To Commence Soon

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Friday, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline which was discovered to have operated undetected for a period of nine years.

The visit was historic because it was one that enabled the NNPC Boss to see for himself the 4km illegal crude oil pipeline from Forcados terminal that has been operating undetected for nine years.

The activities of crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals is costing Nigeria nearly 700,000 barrels per day of deferred crude oil production, which are not generating any revenue for the country.

At the current average crude oil price of $100 per barrel, the 700,000 barrels per day translates to a daily loss of $70m.

As part of efforts of the NNPC Ltd to eliminate the recurring problem of vandalism on the nation’s pipelines and vulnerable assets in the Niger Delta region, it recently launched a new Hydrocarbon Infrastructure Security Architecture.

The security architecture recognizes the important role of the host communities.

In recognition of the importance of the region to the oil and gas sector, the NNPC is already working with all stakeholders in the sector to enable the company conduct it’s operations without interruption or vandalism.

This is aimed at ensuring that crude oil are safely explored, produced, and sold under a conducive atmosphere.

Kyari attested to this when he said that to fund any project and fulfil the Company’s obligations to the Niger Delta Communities, the NNPC must be able to conduct its operations without interruption or vandalism/sabotage, safely explore, produce, and sell hydrocarbons.

He said “I am aware that the current Administration is determined to address all issues in this region and build a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta, with emphasis on job creation for our teaming unemployed youths, investment in infrastructure, energy and promotion of sustainable livelihood through agricultural diversification strategy.”

He described the people of the Niger Delta as peaceful, adding that the Niger Delta communities can count on NNPC Ltd to continually advocate for and support community development programmes and projects that will have a long-term, beneficial effect on their quality of life.

The provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act has placed huge responsibilities on the Host Communities in terms of safeguarding the nation’s crude oil assets.

The PIA’s provisions ensure that the host communities receive direct social and economic benefits from petroleum operations.

The Act established the Host Community Trust Fund, which, for the first time in Nigeria, provides a legal framework for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with three per cent of the previous year’s Operating Expenditures designated for the development of the Host Communities.

The Trust Fund is being administered by residents of the host communities who will serve on the board of trustees, management committees, and advisory groups.

The Host Community Trust Fund also provides that communities should have control over the development of their territories without external interference.

A cursory look however, at the state of development in the Niger Delta indicates that much progress needs to be made in improving the living conditions and quality of life for the people in the region.

It is for this reason that the Restoration, Rehabilitation and Development of the Niger Delta is a national strategic imperative and core thrust of the present administration which the leadership of the NNPC under Kyari is currently driving.

The NNPC Ltd is a major stakeholder in the Niger Delta and being a dynamic global energy company, with businesses and operations spanning the entire energy value chain, it has many of its operations concentrated in the region.

Kyari said the NNPC Ltd wants to see the Niger Delta become a place where poverty is eradicated, where people live in peace, where there is ample opportunity to advance one’s education and career, where there is access to affordable and clean energy, where there is robust economic growth and a healthy, sustainable environment.

To accomplish this, the NNPC is implementing Corporate Social Responsibility activities annually in collaboration with its partners to guarantee that the needs of the host communities as determined through a Needs Assessment process are satisfied.

Projects in the sphere of education (such as the construction and equipping of classrooms and schools), laboratories, the giving of books, scholarships, quiz competitions, and awareness campaigns are a few of these initiatives.

With the recent successes achieved by the NNPC in it’s fight against crude oil thieves, Nigerians will begin to see a massive reduction in oil spill in Bodo and other communities in the Niger Delta.

Speaking on the development, the Group General Manager National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Mr Bala Wunti, said the NNPC’s efforts in rebuilding of trust with it’s host community has taken shape and paying off.

With the completion of the repair, he said environmental remediation will commence in earnest.

Wunti stated that all parties have respected the outcome of the open discussions that led to this moment, noting that in the coming days, not only will the Bodo Community indigenes live in a cleaner and healthier environment, but the nation will also receive some much-needed relief.

He said, “We will go to bed feeling better tonight, knowing the oil spill into Bodo Community has successfully been contained and that NNPCL trust rebuilding effort with our beloved host community has taken shape and paying off.

“Earlier today, we achieved another significant milestone on my second trip to the Bodo community in one week. The faulty section of the Trans Niger Pipeline has been clamped, and spillage into the environment successfully stopped. With the completion of the repair, environmental remediation will commence in earnest.

“All parties have respected the outcome of the open discussions that led to this moment. In the coming days, not only will the Bodo Community indigenes live in a cleaner and healthier environment, but the nation will also receive some much-needed relief.

“Watching the contractors plug the leak and tighten the bolts to hold the clamp in place was gratifying. This memory will live with me for the rest of my life.

“At NNPC, our commitment to ensuring safety and safeguarding the well-being of our host communities remains unwavering.

“My appreciation and gratitude go to the members of the host communities, community leaders that stood up to be counted, and the hardworking and indefatigable Government Security Agencies, NNPC staff, and contractors involved throughout the process.”

PHOTO STORY

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline