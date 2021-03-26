Wizkid Wins Second NAACP Image Award

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nigeria Singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has won his second

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Award for being featured on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ album alongside Beyoncé.

The award was announced via a tweet by the organisers of the show.

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.

The Tweet reads; “Congratulations to the 52nd #NAACPImageAwards winners in our Outstanding Recording categories! @theestallion, @Beyonce, @Hit_Boy, @wizkidayo, @SAINtJHN, Blue Ivy Carter & @JheneAiko #NAACPImageAwards #OURStories #OURCulture #OURExcellence”.

Recall, Wizkid and Beyonce had previously won the award for the “Outstanding duo/Group of collaboration” at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.

The Superstar had last week won an award at the 63rd Grammy award for his collaboration effort on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl.

Wizkid is the most decorated Nigerian artiste ever, and one of the most revolutionary Afro-pop artist of the modern era.