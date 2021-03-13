WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala Visits Nigeria To Promote Entrepreneurship

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Director General of the World Health Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrived Nigeria on Saturday, in a bid to see how the organization can support home-grown entrepreneurs.

This is her first working visit to the country since she began work as WTO DG on March 1.

THE WHISTLER learned that she was welcomed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

Among other things, she said she stopped by to thank President Muhammadu Buhari who gave the required support that led to her emergence as WTO DG.

She further told newsmen that her passion is to see multitudes becoming self-sufficient and employers of labor thereby boosting the economy of the country.

“The whole objective is to see how the WTO can better assist Nigeria and Nigerian entrepreneurs with respect to improving the economy.

“We hope to be able to use the African Continental Free Trade agreement to improve our trade and to do that we have to improve investments, we have to add value to some of our products.

“This continental free trade agreement is a unique opportunity for us to be able to engage commercially with other African countries and boost our exports,” she said.