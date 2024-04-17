Yahaya Bello To Tinubu: Warn EFCC, Attempt To Arrest Me Recipe For Anarchy

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has called on President Bola Tinubu to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged flagrant disobedience to court orders as they lay siege to his Abuja residence to effect his arrest.

In a statement issued by his media aide Onogwu Muhammed in Abuja, the former governor said, “Nigeria is not a lawless country. The EFCC’s alleged disobedience to court orders is a serious concern.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the total commitment of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the rule of law and can say categorically that the leadership of the EFCC might have offered the agency on a platter of gold to desperate politicians to convert to their score-settling tool without minding the effect on its integrity and the image of Nigeria as regards the rule of law.

“A situation where law enforcers disregard the rule of law is a definite recipe for anarchy, which will adversely affect every aspect of the nation’s economy,” the statement explained.

It added, “Nigerians have perceived the desperation of the anti-graft agency to embarrass and harass the former governor by all means through spurious allegations, especially the latest one dating back to September 2015, way before he assumed office.

“We are aware that there are clandestine moves to correct the error, but with even more questionable allegations, which would embarrass the Commission and Nigeria more than the initial one.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that an agency that is supposed to enforce the law is now the first culprit with respect to disobedience of court orders. This is a big dent in the fight against corruption. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

According to the statement, at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, EFCC operatives arrived at the Wuse Zone 4 residence of Mr Bello to effect his arrest.

“This is in spite of a subsisting order of injunction granted on 9th February 2024 by the High Court of Justice, Lokoja Division in Suit No. HCL/68M/2024 between Alhaji Yahaya Bello v. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, restraining the commission either by itself or its agents from harassing, arresting, detaining or prosecuting Alhaji Yahaya Bello, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive fundamental rights enforcement action,” the statement added.