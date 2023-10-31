‘You Are An Imposter’- NLC Replies Nwansi After Plan To Pull Out Of Proposed November 1 Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the announcement by Philip Nwansi, the chairman of the NLC Imo State Chapter of pulling out of the proposed November 1 protest in the state while referring to him as an ‘imposter.’

The NLC had announced its plans to storm Imo State on allegations that the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, have neglected workers’ welfare and violated the rights of the Nigerian workers in the state.

However, Nwansi while addressing journalists said that organised labour in the state will not be part of the planned action due to a restraining order stopping the NLC from embarking on such action.

Recall that the National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri the Imo state capital, has issued an extended interim injunction restraining both the NLC and Trade Union Congress from embarking on ‘Occupy Imo,’ as planned, until November 3, the next adjourned date.

Following the development, Nwansi said, “The Industrial Court sitting had granted a restraining order. we want to advise as a body representing NLC in Imo state that workers in the state should go about their daily activities.

“This is based on the interim injunction given by the court that occupying Imo is illegal and the case extended to November 3. Every worker should return to their normal business. The workers of Imo state vehemently say No to occupying Imo by NLC because we have not found reasons enough that will make NLC occupy Imo.”

Subsequently, THE WHISTLER contacted the NLC Secretary General Emmanuel Ugboaja following the announcement made by Nwansi.

In his response to the possibility of the protest commencing tomorrow in Imo state, Ugboaja told THE WHISTLER, “How can an imposter say something and you believe it?

“It’s just like saying I am the governor of Imo state and the election will not hold, how can a union pull out of itself?

“I am the NLC Sec Gen and this is the fact that he (Nwansi) is an imposter”.