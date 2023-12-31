You Must Resist Tinubu And His Anti-People’s Policies In 2024 – PDP Tells Nigerians In New Year Message

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a strongly worded New Year Message to Nigerians, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to be ready to resist what it called fascism and an anti-democratic tendencies it said are being exhibited by President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP in a clearly lamenting message expressed worries at the leadership style of the president which he said is pauperising Nigerians, destroying democracy and institutionalising corruption.

Advertisement

To the PDP, Nigerians must rise against the president and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2024.

Signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP, while congratulating Nigerians for seeing the New Year, tasked everyone “to pray for the nation and brace up to use every legitimate means to resist all fascist tendencies and defend the nation’s constitutional democracy from totalitarianism.”

The party said the new year offers Nigerians the opportunity to re-invent and assert themselves as a free people under democratic order; set aside every ethnic, religious and political partitioning and join their voices with it in “resisting anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the constitution and the laws, emasculate institutions of democracy and foist a fascist regime on our nation.”

It called on Nigerians to “say no to anti-democratic actions and policies” of the Tinubu-led APC administration “which are so far tilted towards the institutionalisation of corruption, crippling of democracy institutions and sabotaging of national productivity which the PDP had earlier alerted is consistent with APC’s scheme to weaponize poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.”

Advertisement

It argued that, “Such assault on democracy institutions including the emasculation of the National Assembly to prevent it from playing its constitutional role of holding the Executive accountable; the compromising of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the appointment of card-carrying APC members as Resident Electoral Commissioners and alleged attempts to also compromise the Judiciary and anti-corruption agencies are all pointers to emerging totalitarianism.”

The party stressed that exhibition of fascist tendencies in the rendition of Tinubu’s campaign tune amidst proceedings in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly and “recent unconstitutional interference by President Tinubu on political developments on the issues in the Rivers State House of Assembly contrary to subsisting Order of Court and clear interpretation of constitutional provision by the Supreme Court further confirm a move towards authoritarianism.

“Nigerians and indeed the civil society must speak out against the recklessness and lack of transparency of the APC administration that led to the collapse of the naira; the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.”

The former ruling party noted that it is “distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, including the failure to address the comatose infrastructure, major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble among others are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.

“The hardship, infrastructural stagnation and uncertainty occasioned by the insensitive and anti-people economic policies of the Tinubu-led APC government have led to serious ⁠social dislocation of life and family with negative consequences on our national life,” the party said.

Advertisement

The party further argued that it “is not the way to go” while reassuring that it is determined to lead “the charge and using every legitimate means available to protect our nation’s democracy and constitutional order.

“The APC administration must know that the sovereignty and resources of this nation belong to all its people and cannot be appropriated by any individual or group.

“Our party again tasks the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by immediately reviewing and adjusting the 2024 budget by cutting all provisions for luxury items and channelling such funds to sectors that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The party also charges leaders at all levels to use the new year to redouble their efforts in serving and seeking the good of the citizens.”

The PDP called on the international community to assist in the sustenance and support for democracy in Nigeria “given the huge humanitarian crisis with potential negative consequences on the stability of West Africa, Africa and indeed the world should democracy fail in Nigeria.”