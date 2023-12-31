‘Worst Game Of The Season’ — Arsenal Fans Lament As Fulham Dent Premier League Title Hopes

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss to Fulham on Sunday to miss out on the opportunity to top the Premier League table for the second time in a week.

The Gunners missed out on the opportunity to overtake Liverpool after losing to West Ham on Thursday before bundling the chance again at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now failed to win their last three Premier League games, putting a question mark on their title chances.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the fifth minute finishing off from a Martinelli’s rebound.

The hosts fought back in the 29th minute through Raul Jimenez, who swept home Tom Cairney’s cross.

Decordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead just before the hour mark after a spell of pressure against the visitors.

Arsenal struggled to find a way back into the game as Fulham held on to earn the maximum points.

The Gunners are in the fourth position with two points behind Liverpool, while Fulham occupies the 13th position.

In the other Premier League game on Sunday, Tottenham defeated Bournemouth 3-1.

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal did not do enough to win the encounter and described it as their worst performance of the season.

“Really tough day. A sad day. Three days ago [2-0 defeat by West Ham], we played a game we lost that we completely meant to win it. Today was our worst game of the season.”

“The pace, the purpose we have in attack, defensively we were second best, we could not dominate and had issues because of that.

“We didn’t do enough with that [possession] – not enough purpose, speed or threat.

“We were sloppy with the ball. It wasn’t good enough. We didn’t deserve to win.

“When you have opportunities to go top of league on 31 December and now end up with really bad feeling that is football.”

Fulham manager, Marco Silva revealed that his side deserved the maximum points against the struggling Gunners.

“Really the best way to finish 2023, definitely. Our ambition was to finish on a high and react from the last two games. I really believe we deserve it. Over the 95 minutes, we deserved it more.

“It was very good reaction after the first goal. The way we beat their pressure and began to play our way. We even had more chances to score a third goal.

“We want to improve in this aspect [consistency] of our journey, but it is the most difficult as well. The reaction was brilliant.”

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after another damaging defeat that questions their title credentials.

Aloy Chife wrote on X: “A horrible Arsenal team performance, zero energy, zero creativity.Saka and Martinelli need to take a break,Nketia, pedestrian, as usual. Just sell him off.”

Chris wrote on X:”Not a good way to start my 2024. Staying up till 2am for this rubbish is unacceptable, rubbish game.”

Buchi Laba wrote on X: “I’m not angry that Arsenal lost! I’m angry with the way Arsenal lost!! I’m seriously Pissed! My soul is boiling.”

