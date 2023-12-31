‘We’ll Work With Speed In 2024’ — Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians In New Year Message

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Nigerians prepare to welcome the New Year, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked residents to be hopeful.

The governor who expressed gratitude to Lagosians for re-electing him for another hour years, assured that he would not disappoint them.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu who stated this in his New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said his administration was committed to making life better and more prosperous for all Lagosians in the New Year.

He charged residents to be hopeful of greater prosperity, adding that the current administration at the federal and state levels are tackling challenges facing the state and the nation.

The governor said: “I wish every Lagosian a Happy and Prosperous New Year. We are thankful to God for the grace to see the New Year and we welcome 2024 with hope and faith. 2023 was a year of great strides for us in Lagos. It was indeed a significant year for our administration. We are happy and grateful to Lagos residents for coming out in large numbers to re-elect us for another four years. We will not disappoint you.

“I want to assure millions of Lagos residents that 2024 is the year we will act with speed to deliver more good governance and dividends of democracy that you voted us in for. As your Governor, I promise to continue to provide leadership that will usher in greater opportunities and more prosperous life for Lagosians.

Advertisement

“We will work for Lagos better and faster this year and the remaining years of our second term in office to accelerate developments across the identified areas in our THEMES+ agenda.

“My New Year message to all Lagosians is not to despair and remain hopeful of greater prosperity for Lagos. I want to assure you that better times are ahead of us. We are committed to ensuring that we can give hope to the hopeless. This was our solemn promise and we’re committed to achieving it. We wish all Lagosians the very best this New Year.”