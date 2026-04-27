Orji Kalu, Deputy Speaker Clash Over Who’s Abia’s APC Leader

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A leadership tussle has emerged within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu both laid claim to the party’s leadership in the state, citing directives from President Bola Tinubu.

The competing claims, made via separate Facebook posts on Monday, have stirred fresh debate over the party’s structure and control ahead of future political contests in the state.

Benjamin Kalu, in his post, suggested that President Tinubu had reaffirmed a leadership model that places responsibility for state party affairs on top-ranking political office holders like himself.

He wrote: “Thank you, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for insisting that governors should handle the issues of the party in the states with APC governors, while the highest-ranking political office holders like the Deputy Speaker take care of the affairs in Abia State.”

Kalu added that the President reiterated this position during a recent engagement, noting that the arrangement had historically strengthened the party’s internal cohesion.

Advertisement

“You have always worked with this model all through the ward, local government and state congresses and it has brought us great success. It has united the party more than ever before and we are ready to win elections in Abia State,” he stated.

He further expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, saying: “Abia APC has never been this united and forward-looking thanks to your support. We will deliver Abia votes overwhelmingly.”

However, in what appeared to be a direct counter, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu – who represents Abia North and is a former governor of the state – also claimed to have received a mandate from the President to coordinate party activities in the state.

In his own Facebook post, the senator wrote: “I sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence reposed in me and the marching order to coordinate activities in Abia State in respect of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Emphasising his political experience, Orji Uzor Kalu described himself as “the most senior governor in the state” and pledged to work with stakeholders to strengthen the party.

Advertisement

“I am committed to working closely with all stakeholders, in line with the President’s directive, to ensure that the APC in Abia produces candidates who are widely acceptable, united in purpose, and well-positioned to secure victory in the state for the President’s re-election,” he added.

The parallel assertions have created uncertainty within the party’s Abia chapter, with both leaders invoking presidential backing to justify their roles.