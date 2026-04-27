Military Unveils Plans To Engage Veterans In Tackling Rising Violent Conflicts

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The Nigerian military has unveiled plans to formally engage retired personnel in efforts to address rising violent conflicts across the country through mediation, conflict resolution and community-based peacebuilding.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, disclosed this at the flag-off of a mediation and conflict resolution skills training for veterans in Abuja.

The training was organised by the Retired Members of Nigeria Armed forces (REMENAF), in collaboration with Mediation Training Institute and Defence Headquarters.

The training is aimed at equipping retired military personnel with modern skills in mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution.

Oluyede said the initiative reflects a strategic shift towards strengthening non-kinetic approaches in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges, where violent conflicts are increasingly driven by local disputes and community tensions.

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He stressed that military operations alone cannot guarantee lasting peace, noting that early intervention, dialogue and structured mediation remain critical to preventing escalation of violence.

“This initiative reflects the understanding that sustainable security requires both kinetic and non-kinetic responses.

“Veterans possess the experience, discipline and credibility needed to intervene in community disputes and help prevent violence before it escalates.

“They understand the cost of conflict and are uniquely positioned to promote dialogue, restraint and reconciliation at the grassroots level,” he said.

The CDS explained that the initiative would also strengthen early warning systems and improve information flow from communities to security agencies, while remaining non-operational and complementary to existing security structures.

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The President, Coalition of Concerned Veterans Association, Isaac Oguntuyi, described the programme as a continuation of national service, urging beneficiaries to cascade the training to other veterans across the country.

He said retired personnel remain committed to national stability and must continue contributing to peacebuilding efforts.

Similarly, National Coordinator of Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces (REMENAF), Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, said veterans were well placed to support intelligence gathering, community engagement and conflict prevention due to their operational experience.

The initiative signals a growing emphasis within the military on preventive security strategies aimed at reducing pressure on frontline troops by addressing conflicts at their root.

The training is expected to enhance grassroots mediation capacity and strengthen national efforts to reduce violent conflicts through non-kinetic means.