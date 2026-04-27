Court Orders Accelerated Coup Trial, Next Hearing April 29

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Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted an application for accelerated hearing in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration, fixing April 29 for the next sitting.

The six defendants are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.

They are facing a 13-count charge in case number FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, with allegations including treason, terrorism, failure to disclose security intelligence, and money laundering linked to terrorism financing.

The defendants are alleged to have conspired to levy war against the state in a bid to overawe the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code. The prosecution further alleged that they had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma’aji and others but failed to report it.

A seventh suspect, former governor and ex-minister Chief Timipre Sylva, is currently at large. Retired General Gana was brought to court in a wheelchair due to ill health and old age.

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During Monday’s proceedings, Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, told the court that prosecution witnesses were ready to proceed, subject to the court’s schedule. Counsel to the first defendant, Mohammed Ilayepo, requested an immediate hearing of his client’s bail application, but Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the trial must commence before bail applications would be considered.

Counsel to the second, third, and sixth defendants, Paul Erokoro, A.I. Yeru, and N.S. Diri, raised concerns over short notice and the complexity of the case. The judge directed all parties to agree on suitable dates and fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the accelerated hearing.