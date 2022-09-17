‘You’re A Political Racist’ – LP Blasts Gov Umahi Over Attack On Obi’s Supporters In Ebonyi

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to Saturday’s attack on supporters of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during a solidarity march in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, condemned what he described as an “unprovoked attack with guns on the supporters of LP in Ebonyi State by the Nigeria Police on behalf of the ruling APC Government in Ebonyi State.”

He warned the APC and its supporters to be conscious of the fact that no one has the monopoly of violence while describing the police attack on Obi’s supporters as unprofessional.

“It is now very clear that APC is set to use its hidden and unhidden cells in the groups of the bandits and killers it has kept nuturing in troubling the peace and the well – being of Nigeria against the marked opposition Labour Party as the only political party that gives APC worries and fears for the daily increasing level of massive and wide support LP enjoys across the Nation.

“It will be sad if the Nigeria Police either knowingly or unintentionally allow Governments to rubbish the little gains it has been able to record in the minds of the people for a better professionalism.

“It’s evidence that this administration has moved all Nigeria military adware from various armoury to some APC control states with a clear instructions to reduce Labour Party members through officially sponsored killing, banditry and murder

Abayomi stated that no amount of violent attacks and intimidation will discourage the LP in its mission of rescuing Nigeria.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to constitute a commission of inquiry into the attack on LP supporters and bring erring officers to book.

“LP is emphatically and loudly assuring the Citizens of Nigeria and the World at large , that on its chosen journey to lead NIGERIA into a united , peaceful and strong Nation , no amount of violent attacks and intimidations shall discourage the LP.

“However, it is meet to challenge the IG of Police to quickly institute an inquiry into the Ebonyi State attack on the supporters of LP and immediately bring the guilty to face the law.

” LP feels the pains that were visited on the LP / Obidient supporters in the unfortunate attack on them in Ebonyi State by the Police as the indirect eyes and paws of the APC,we assure you that Justice shall definitely be earned on the unfortunate unconstitutional action of the bad and compromised Ebonyi State Police Command and the political racist Governor of Ebonyi State