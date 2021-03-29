BREAKING: UNIABUJA Dissolves Students Union Government For ‘Overstaying’ Tenure

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Management of University of Abuja has ordered the dissolution of its Students Union Government (SUG).

In a memo signed by the Registrar, Malam Yahya I. Mohammed and floated on the school’s Facebook page, it said that the development was due to the fact that they had “overstayed” their tenure.

“The Management of University of Abuja has directed the dissoluton of the Students Union Government ( Executive Committee, Students Representative Assembly and Judicial Committee), for having overstayed its tenure in office.

“The Government was elected in September 2019,” it stated.

Our correspondent spoke with two officials of the now dissolved SUG , one said he was not aware while another denied that they had finished their tenure.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Head, University Relations, UNIBUJA, Dr Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

He also said that the affected student leaders should show proof that they had not overstayed in office.

“What details did they give to you? Well, the universities said they have finished their tenure and has dissolved the SUG so if you spoke to them and they said they hadn’t, they should be the one to explain to you why they think they have not finished their government. The University authorities felt they had and a caretaker committee has been set up already, “he said.