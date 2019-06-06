Outgoing Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has been likened to Nigeria’s late military dictator and former Head of State, Sani Abacha, during today’s farewell session of the 8th Senate.

Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi central senatorial district, said Saraki’s leadership style in the 8th Senate was comparable to that of late Abacha whom he expressed admiration for.

Ogba also lamented how outgoing lawmakers of the 8th upper chamber allowed ethnic sentiments, geopolitical zones and political parties divide them as a chamber.

“In this chamber, you find the good, the bad and the ugly but Nigeria is represented here. What I noticed in this eighth assembly is that there are people who do not see anything good except in their zones,” said the Ebonyi Senator.

“We are not supposed to belong to any political party, zones or religion here. The earlier we changed that attitude, it will be better for this country.”

Ogba also commended the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, whom he described as possessing leadership qualities.

-Likens Saraki To Sani Abacha

Ogba said, “Mr President I want to thank the leadership of the Senate, particularly Senator Bukola Saraki and your humble self, Dr Ike Ekweremadu.

“I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen. You may like it, you may not like it but I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha.

“Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People are condemning him today are worse. Things that he did not do but time shall tell. During Abacha we don’t have security problem like this and so many things the man did.

“Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him. He is the one that gave us Ebonyi state. God will continue to bless him and you too (Saraki),” he said.