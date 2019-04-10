‘You’re Lucky To Be Walking Free,’ Presidency Tells Atiku

Advertisement

The presidency has said that former vice president and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is lucky to be walking free.

Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, in a statement on her Twitter page, said she was surprised to see posters of Atiku in Abuja with some “weird inscriptions”.

She threatened that his action will be treated as treason, adding that “he should counsel himself.”

Recall that Atiku was Buhari’s major contender in the February 23rd presidential elections. He emerged as the first runner while Buhari emerged winner.

Atiku had since approached the election tribunal after claims that he won the elections.

She wrote on Twitter, “I just returned to Abuja and saw Atiku’s photos with some weird inscriptions.

“For one who is lucky to be walking free, whatever he is planning, he shouldn’t forget that we have a President in place.

“Nigerians will insist that treason be treated as treason. He should counsel himself.

“When you lose an election, you either congratulate the victor or you challenge the election results in court.

“After foot-dragging, Atiku has now managed to go to court. It’s in the best interest of the nation that he continues in that legal path instead of stirring mischief.”