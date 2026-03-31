2027: ADC’s Victory Possible With Kwankwaso, Atiku, Obi Alliance – Melaye

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The defection of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been described as a “political earthquake” by former Senator Dino Melaye, who believes victory in the 2027 presidential election is a possibility with the alliance in the party.

He stated this after Kwankwaso defected to the ADC on Monday alongside his allies and supporters.

Dino, while posting to social media on Tuesday, highlighted what he said is a seismic shift in Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Melaye celebrated Kwankwaso’s alignment with leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami, Rauf Aregbesola, Kashim Imam, and Senator Sia.

“Yes, we can! ADC can do it! Yes, we can!” Melaye wrote. “The moving of Kwankwaso to join Atiku, Peter Obi, Dino Melaye, Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Malami, Rauf, Kashim Imam, and Sia in ADC is not just a mere political alignment but a political earthquake.”

Melaye cited the voting strength Kwankwaso commands as evidence of the opposition’s potential. He noted that the 997,279 votes Kwankwaso secured in Kano State in the 2023 elections exceeded the total votes the APC received across 11 states, including Bayelsa, Delta, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo.

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“Yes, votes from one state are bigger than votes from 11 states!” he emphasized, arguing that this demonstrates Kwankwaso’s influence and the potency of a united opposition.

He further highlighted that in the 2023 elections, although APC controlled 22 state governorships, the party won in only 12 states, while the combined opposition – led by Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso – secured 14,582,740 votes, representing approximately 64% of the popular vote compared to 8,794,726 (36%) for Tinubu.

“In 2023, Tinubu won 12 states while the opposition won 25 states, including the FCT,” Melaye said, using the figures to underscore the strength of a coordinated opposition coalition.

Melaye also pointed to the rapid rise of opposition leaders in building their electoral base. He noted that Peter Obi gained significant votes within six months of joining the Labour Party, Atiku similarly consolidated support within six months, and Kwankwaso had quickly established a strong following in the NNPP before moving to ADC.

“We now have 12 months to the 2027 elections—enough time for the opposition to put its house in order,” Melaye added.

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He stressed that the political realignment within ADC is not mere rhetoric or social media speculation but is grounded in empirical evidence.

“These are numbers, not just rhetoric or wishy-washy social media commentary. Redemption is here,” he said.