You’re My Boss But You Made ‘Big Mistake’ – Lamido Tells OBJ Over Endorsement Of Obi

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has criticized the endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as a “big mistake”.

Obasanjo had endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate in his New Year message to Nigerian youths, urging them to vote for the former Anambra State governor to reverse the damage done to their future by the current Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He described Obi as “a needle with thread attached to it from North and South” and one who “has people who can pull his ears” when he’s taking the wrong steps.

But reacting on Friday, Lamido said although he believes in Obasanjo, his endorsement of Obi was wrong.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain who served as foreign affairs minister Obasanjo’s administration claims that the former president is still a member of the PDP and shouldn’t have endorsed any party’s candidate.

“Obasanjo is my boss, I believe in him, but he is also a human being, he can make mistakes. So he made a mistake,” Lamido told journalists at his country home of Bamaina on Friday.

“It’s a big mistake for him to endorse a candidate outside his own party which gave him the relevance, the importance, the image globally to become what he is.

“You don’t do that because of the younger generation.

“Whatever he said, whether power rotation or power shift, whatever it is, people are being a little bit dishonest.

“So to me, Obasanjo or anybody else, he (Obasanjo), was talking because he was former Nigerian President, if he wasn’t, would he talk like this? Whatever he is saying now is because he is a Nigerian former President from PDP.

“So PDP invented and dignified him. So a leader is supposed to be inspiring, motivating and should be able to chart a new course for Nigeria so that his disciples will be able to carry on with that,” he said.

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, Obasanjo had endorsed Atiku Abubakar who was his vice president for eight years and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Prior to that endorsement, the former president held strong negative views about his former vice president, saying in one interview “If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support”.