Yul Edochie’s First Wife Debunks Actor’s Attempt To ‘Fake’ Happy Moment With Old Video

Yul Edochie’s first wife, Mary, has dismissed a video shared by her husband suggesting that both of them have reconciled after the actor married a second wife.

In the video shared on Instagram, Edochie and his wife were seen dancing to a song inside a car.

He captioned the video, “Fun moment with my angel. CEO extraordinaire @mayyuledochie.”

But reacting, Mary took to her Instagram page (@mayyuledochie) to debunk the picture painted by her husband by describing the video as ”old”

She wrote, “I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers, and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming.

“You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the

OLD video trending online today.

“My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people. God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers, and support.”

It would be recalled that the actor had in April announced via his social media that he had welcomed a son with Judy Austin, barely three days after an Instagram gossip blog, Gist Lover, threatened to expose his secrets.