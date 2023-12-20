Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 4,000 Personnel In Abuja

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,000 personnel across the nation’s capital to safeguard residents during the festive season.

The FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, announced the deployment at the corps’ Wuse Zone 5 headquarters in Abuja, where he highlighted a comprehensive operational strategy for fighting crime and criminal activities associated with the Christmas and New Year celebration in the territory.

Odumosu stated that the Command’s special forces and various tactical units such as the Armed Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Rapid Response Team, Special Female Squad, Agro Rangers Unit, Anti vandals Unit, Crisis and Disaster Management Unit, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosive Unit (CBRNE) and the Intelligence Unit were mobilised for this assignment, in anticipation of influx of visitors which often correlates with increased social and criminal activities.

Odumosu emphasized the protection of critical national assets and public utilities, while also acknowledging the vulnerability of properties left behind by traveling residents.

He noted that the strategic positioning of personnel at key locations like places of worship, recreational centres, markets, and parks underscores the commitment to safeguarding soft targets.

“The mission of this operation is to provide robust security for visitors, and residents and the protection of Critical National Assets and public utilities in the FCT.

“While we expect the influx of visitors at this period, some residents may also travel out of the territory, leaving behind their houses, property, and other belongings which are vulnerable to criminals, “Odumosu explained.

He however directed all the Area Commanders and Divisional Officers (DOs) across the 6 Area Councils to maintain 24-hour high visibility day and night patrols around all the nooks and crannies of the Territory. Odumosu expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts among security agencies to guarantee a peaceful yuletide period.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative with law enforcement agencies while emphasizing the importance of public involvement in reporting suspicious activities.

“There will be no laxness in carrying out our expected responsibilities of safeguarding lives, property and maintaining peace and order.

“I have directed my officers and men to be extra vigilant and to discharge their statutory responsibility with utmost diligence.

“I assure the FCT residents of the readiness of the Command to promptly respond to distress and emergency situations.

“I also encourage members of the public to report any suspicious movement and objects to the nearest security post as security is everyone’s business,” the commandant said.

He Odumosu extended felicitations to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and residents ahead of the holidays, wishing all Christian faithful a Merry Christmas and Nigerians a prosperous 2024.