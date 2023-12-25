YULETIDE: Nigeria Will Soon Be A Safe, Secure Place — CAS

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Monday, said the prospect of a safe and secured Nigeria is in sight, just like the birth of Christ that gave hope to the world.

The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, spoke at a Christmas luncheon organised for the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “The story of Christmas, rooted in humble beginnings in a manger, serves as a powerful lesson that even in the most modest circumstances, the spark of hope can be ignited.

“This hope is the essence of our fight against insurgency, terrorism and all forms of criminality.”

The CAS also said that as long as the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, continue to collectively keep their ‘eyes on the ball’ in getting the job done, insecurity in Nigeria would be long forgotten.

He noted that aside from kinetic means of curbing the current security challenges confronting the country, the synergy of efforts drawn from a “whole-of-society approach” remains the best approach to speedily defeating the threats posed by terrorists and other non-state actors in the country.

Speaking further, the CAS took stock of the efforts of the Air Component, alongside the Land and Maritime Components and concluded that there were good reasons to celebrate.

According to him, “In the last 6 months, we have all been witnesses to how your combined efforts, alongside our sister services, have decimated scores of terrorist leaders, their foot soldiers as well as their structures and logistics.

“Through these efforts, the unfettered freedom of movement that these criminals once enjoyed has been denied or reduced to the barest minimum. Your efforts have also led to the surrendering of several terrorists as well as their families, an indication the end may soon be in sight.”

He added that the Nigeria Air Force personnel at the frontlines have been continually reminded and trained on the Law of Armed Conflict, Rules of Engagement and strict observance of human rights in line with the United Nations Charter on Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He further added that pilots, engineers and other technicians have been availed of several safety management lessons and techniques to minimise risks associated with ongoing air operations.

Air Marshal Abubakar appreciated the efforts of the troops and their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

“We are indeed proud and appreciative of your gallant efforts and your devotion to duty remains a beacon of hope for all Nigerians,” he said.

In reminding them of the essence of Christmas, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that Christmas goes beyond mere merrymaking and festivities as it is, “A season to express love, show compassion, renew our hopes, and embrace our role as our brothers’ keepers.”

The occasion was attended by the Executive Governor of Borno State, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, the Shehu of Borno represented by Aji Sudan of Borno, Alhaji Mohammed Nur Makinta, the Director of Air Force at the Ministry of Defence as well as the Theatre Commander OPHK and other senior military officers.