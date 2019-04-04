Yvonne Jegede’s Husband, Abounce Publicly Acknowledge Son For 1st Time

Advertisement

The video of Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Abounce showing off their son, Xavier publicly for the first time has surfaced online.



The actor and singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where he shared a video of the adorable baby and himself together.

According to his caption, the child has brought so much joy and happiness to his mum and himself.

He wrote: “I may not always be with you but I will always be with you. You will be a source of joy, happiness, and blessings to your mother and I, bless your beautiful heart son, daddy loves you #lilabounce #lilironmonkey #lilme



Recall that the Nollywood actress had earlier revealed she left her marriage to the rapper and actor three month after the birth of her child.



The issue was reportedly due to the paternity of the child who was welcomed in 2018. Abounce is said to be doubtful of the paternity, hence his refusal to openly acknowledge the baby until now.