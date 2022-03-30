Zambian FA Reacts To Death Of FIFA Medical Officer Who Died During Fans Attack In Abuja

The match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja ended on a sad note when angry fans invaded the pitch after the Tunisian referee Selma Selik blew the final whistle.

The Black Stars of Ghana forced the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

When the match ended, irate Super Eagles supporters stormed the pitch and in the process CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo slumped and died.

There has been no official statement on his death from the Nigerian Football Federation.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the death of the late official in a statement on Wednesday.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the death of Kabungo was a terrible loss to Africa and the rest of the world.

He said, “Today we mourn the passing of our CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo who was on duty as a Doping officer in Tuesday’s match involving Nigeria and Ghana, and we extend our sincere condolences to Dr Kabungo’s family and the football family at large.

“We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF and FIFA on what exactly transpired.

“He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning team. His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families.

“He was one of the outstanding Zambian football personalities that flew the Zambian flag at global football events. We all have to learn from his example of excellence and celebrate his legacy by breeding more hard-working football Zambian administrators.”