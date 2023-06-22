10 Nigerian Startups Receive Google 2023 Black Founders Fund

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Google Black Founders Funds has chosen to award 10 Nigerian startups with equity-free money to help them expand their business and thrive.

The $4million Fund was created by Google to help tackle systemic racial inequality in venture capital funding by providing equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage, Black-led, and high-growth businesses across Africa and Europe.

Now in its third year, 40 startups were chosen as recipients of the fund this year. 25 of them were African Startups and of the 25, 10 of them were Nigerian startups.

According to a statement by Google, each selected startup will receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, Ad support, mentoring by industry experts, and connections within Google’s network.

Here are the 10 Nigerian startups that received the funding this year.

1. Akoma Health- This is a tech platform that provides mental health care services for Africans. It specializes in making mental healthcare affordable and accessible.

Evolve Credit-This is a savings software tailored to your business, savings, and banking needs. Its flexible core banking infrastructure makes it easy to streamline lending and banking services. It also allows you to find and apply for loan offers from lenders. Fez Delivery- Fez Delivery is a last-mile logistics company that allows users to track their items from pickup to delivery in real-time. Herconomy- This is a female-focused fintech startup that is dedicated to providing financial resources for women. It aims to empower female entrepreneurs and professionals through Financial Services, Capacity Building, Community, and Opportunities. MDaaS Global- This startup is a medical equipment supplier that builds and operates tech-enabled diagnostic centers in clinically-underserved communities across Africa. My Pocket Counsel- This is a legal on-demand tech platform that helps contract generation for early-stage businesses, freelancers, and service providers. Orda- Is a cloud-based restaurant software that allows African food business owners and chefs to process orders, accept payment, engage with customers, and connect to logistics providers. Periculum- This is a data company that specializes in data analytics and credit assessment services that will help financial institutions provide credit facilities to underserved markets. Raenest- This is a fintech company that offers financial services to African startups, allowing them to get more control over their growing global financial operations. TruQ- Is a logistics company that specializes in third-party vehicle connectivity. They connect businesses and people to vehicles that are perfect for their logistics needs.