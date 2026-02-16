100 US Military Personnel Arrive Nigeria To Support Fight Against Terrorism

Nigeria’s battle against terrorism gained fresh momentum on Monday as 100 United States military personnel arrived to support military training and intelligence cooperation.

The personnel and associated equipment touched down at the Bauchi Airfield, according to a statement issued by Samaila Uba, Major General, Director of Defence on Monday.

Uba stated that the deployment followed deliberations during a recent working group engagement between a Nigerian delegation and its United States counterpart.

“It is part of a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria seeking targeted military training, technical assistance and enhanced intelligence sharing,” it added.

According to the statement, the collaboration is designed to provide Nigeria with access to specialised technical capabilities aimed at improving its ability to deter terrorist threats and bolster the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.

Samaila clarified that the US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in advisory and training capacities, stressing that they are not combat forces.

“All training activities will be conducted under the authority, direction and control of the Nigerian Government and in close coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement noted.

Nigerian troops are expected to begin a series of joint training engagements and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives alongside the advisers.

The engagements are aimed at strengthening the military’s capacity to identify, disrupt and neutralise extremist groups seeking to destabilise the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Armed Forces of Nigeria said it remains resolute in degrading and defeating terrorist organisations threatening the nation’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

He also assured Nigerians of continued transparency, pledging to provide clear, accurate and timely information regarding the ongoing military cooperation efforts.