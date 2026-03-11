129 Kidnap Suspects Arrested In Enugu

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A total of 129 suspects were arrested for kidnapping within the past one year in Enugu State, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, said on Wednesday.

Also, 168 abducted victims were rescued within the period under review.

CP Giwa stated this while briefing newsmen at the state Police Command Headquarters, Enugu. He recalled that he assumed office as police commissioner in the state exactly one year ago with a pledge to stem the tide of crimes to the minimum.

Giwa said, “Upon my assumption of duty exactly one year ago, precisely on 11th March 2025, I pledged to entrench a policing system that is professional, proactive, and people-friendly. These principles have since guided my leadership approach and shaped the strategic direction of the command in delivering on our mandate. I have ensured that professionalism and discipline remain the watchwords and guiding principles of our policing activities in the state. Officers who have tested my resolve to uphold these principles, which are the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force, have had themselves to blame, as I have not hesitated to ensure that appropriate disciplinary procedures and sanctions are applied to anyone found wanting.”

He said standard practices of the operatives are further strengthened by the leadership of the new Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, “who has repeatedly expressed his unequivocal stance on professionalism, discipline, respect for the rights and dignity of citizens, building public trust, and enthroning a modern, people-centred policing system since assuming office”.

He pledged to ensure that officers and men of the command discharge their duties diligently at all times and are held accountable for their actions and inactions.

In his words, “We live in a time when it is totally unthinkable and unacceptable not to put the people first and serve them in the manner they rightfully deserve. We have made proactive policing the main thrust of our crime-fighting strategy. While a few isolated incidents may have occurred beyond our initial preventive control, we have consistently responded with swift and effective remedial actions. Generally, we have witnessed a marked reduction in violent crimes, especially crimes against persons, with several suspects arrested and prosecuted in cases of kidnapping or abduction, rape or defilement, and murder during the period under review.”

Giwa acknowledged the support the command is getting from Gov Peter Mbah, other sister security agencies as well as the Enugu State Forest Guards, the Neighbourhood Watch Group, and law-abiding citizens, “who have continued to provide credible intelligence that made our operations seamless and successful”.

He reassured the people of Enugu State of his commitment to tackle security challenges in the state, and called on residents, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organizations, the media, and all security to continue supporting the efforts of the Police Command in making Enugu State peaceful and safe for all.