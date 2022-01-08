143 Bodies Recovered After Terrorist Attacks In Zamfara

No fewer than 143 bodies have been recovered and buried following attacks by terror groups in Zamfara State.

The bodies were discovered in bushes after the assailants attacked several communities in Anka and Bukuyyum Local Government Areas.

The terrorists were said to have moved southwards of Zamfara following sustained military onslaughts against them.

The terrorist attacks led to displacement of many people in the LGAs, Daily Trust reports.

According to the report, the five communities of Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs came under attack on Friday.

Residents told the medium that a fighter jet dispatched to the area could not descend on the terrorists as they had melted into the civilian population.

Many civilians were said to have been killed as they were caught unawares on their farmlands. Women and children were reportedly the highest victims of the attacks.

A retired soldier told the medium, “About 2,000 cattle and other domestic animals were rustled while dozens of residential houses and food stores were burnt to ashes”, adding, “Even if the situation stabilises, the residents would be left without food to eat”.