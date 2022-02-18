17 Burnt To Death On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway As Tanker, Passenger Bus Collide

Seventeen persons were on Friday burnt to death in an accident on the Ishara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, it was gathered involved a Madza bus and a tanker.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

The FRSC boss said the bus was heading towards Ibadan while the tanker was Lagos bound.

Umar said that only three people: a man, a woman and a girl could be recognised out of the 17 accident victims.

Umar, who attributed the accident to route violation and dangerous driving said that the accident occurred around 5 am.

He stated that the vehicles had a head-on collision which led to the fire outbreak but could not say which of the vehicles was at fault.

Umar commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident and asked relatives to contact the FRSC office at Ogere for more information.