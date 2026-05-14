Rivers Community Bemoans Fire Outbreak From Gas Seepage Point

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Residents of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State are living in fear following a fire outbreak linked to persistent gas seepage and bubbling points discovered across the community.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday at Opu Dah Community Square in Bille Town, has intensified concerns over what residents describe as a looming environmental disaster threatening lives and property.

Community members said they had been observing strange environmental signs for several months, including bubbling rivers, oily substances seeping from the ground, and gas emissions from different locations within the kingdom.

According to residents, the disturbing development began around November last year, prompting repeated reports to relevant authorities.

However, they alleged that little attention was given to their complaints despite growing fears within the community.

Panic spread through the area on Wednesday when an abandoned mono pump in Opu Dah compound suddenly burst into flames after reportedly emitting gas for a prolonged period.

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A resident of the kingdom, Timothy Agubiade, recounted how the frightening incident unfolded.

“On May 13, I heard a loud noise and people shouting for help. I immediately ran towards the direction of the noise and discovered that fire was coming out from one of the bubbling points,” he said.

Agubiade explained that several bubbling points had appeared in different parts of Bille Kingdom over the past six months, continuously emitting gas.

“The bubbling points have been boiling and releasing gas in different areas of the community for over six months now,” he stated.

He said the fire incident occurred at Opuda compound where an old mono pump, abandoned for years, suddenly ignited.

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“What I personally witnessed was serious fire coming out from the bubbling point. The fire was coming out from an old mono pump that had been abandoned for years,” he added.

The outbreak triggered confusion and panic as residents struggled desperately to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

During the rescue effort, several persons reportedly sustained injuries. While some victims received treatment for minor injuries, two others were said to have suffered severe burns and remain under medical care.

Residents eventually succeeded in extinguishing the fire after using heavily soaked duvets, blankets and rugs.

“People were genuinely frightened and confused, but after serious efforts the fire was eventually put out with soaked duvets, rugs and blankets,” Agubiade said.

The incident has further heightened fears of a possible explosion or larger environmental catastrophe if urgent intervention is not carried out.

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“We pray that something worse than this does not happen again. Our community is boiling,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has reportedly collected samples from the affected area for laboratory analysis.

Residents, however, said they were still awaiting the outcome of the investigation as anxiety continues to grow across the community.

The people of Bille Kingdom are now calling on the Federal Government and relevant environmental agencies to urgently investigate the source of the gas seepage and take immediate steps to avert further disaster in the area.