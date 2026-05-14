I’ll Stay As Liverpool Manager Next Season — Slot

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Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said he has “every reason to believe” he will remain in charge of the club next season despite growing criticism over the team’s performances this campaign.

The Dutchman, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season, has come under pressure after the Reds endured a disappointing campaign that will end without silverware.

Liverpool, currently fourth on the table, are still battling to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League with two league games remaining.

Speaking on Thursday about his future at Anfield, Slot expressed confidence that he would continue as manager next season.

“I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” he said.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.”

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Slot acknowledged the criticism directed at him and the club following a difficult season compared to the previous campaign.

“If you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate, but if you compare it with last season – this has definitely not been a great season, then it is also normal that criticism comes.

“We have all had our share, and with all I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don’t win the league.”

Liverpool can still secure a Champions League spot with victory over fifth-placed Aston Villa on Friday.

Slot also confirmed that Mohamed Salah is available to return from a hamstring injury for what could be the penultimate game of his Liverpool career, although the Egyptian forward may only feature briefly.

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Liverpool were booed by sections of supporters after their recent home draw against Chelsea, a match in which Slot’s decision to substitute 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha also drew criticism.

After winning the Premier League title by 10 points last season, Liverpool are set to finish this campaign with at least 19 fewer points after suffering 11 defeats in 36 matches.

Reflecting on the pressure managers face in modern football, Slot said, “I think the world has gone to if a manager or a club doesn’t have their best season there is always a debate about that – it is not only Liverpool, it is all around the world.

“That is the new reality in football. It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me, they have every right to have their opinion and in this modern time everyone can share his opinion as well.”

He added that preparations for next season were already underway.

“We know where we go on tour [in pre-season], so our plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players and I am involved in that.”