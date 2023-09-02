18-Year-Old Brighton Teenager Evan Ferguson Excites Fans With Stunning Hat-Trick Against Newcastle

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Evan Ferguson secured a convincing win for Brighton & Hove Abion in a 3-1 win over rivals, Newcastle United on Saturday.

Brighton played host to Newcastle at the Falmer Stadium.

The 18-year-old striker, Ferguson worsened their travail when he took the spot and opened the scoring early in the 27th minute of the game.

In the 65th minute of the second half, Ferguson took a shot from 25 yards and curled a perfect finish into Newcastle’s goal post.

The excitement was not over for Brighton before the teenager tore Newcastle apart with his hat trick.

Kaoru Mitoma found Ferguson from 20 yards. The 18-year-old took a shot which was deflected into the Newcastle bottom corner.

The goal marked the teenager’s first career hat-trick.

But the visitors scored a consolation goal goal through a strike from Wilson.

The outing drew excitement among fans who compared him with Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney.

A sport journalist, @PoojaMedia tweeted via his X handle, “Evan Ferguson is the new oil for Brighton. Militants will invade them soon.”

Celebrity sports pundit, SportsDokita tweeted, “Evan Ferguson is just 18 YEARS OLD! The scouts at Brighton are something else, the way they get these young players with immense potential should be studied.”

Rasmus Højlund, a football enthusiast said via his X handle, @RasmussHojlund, “18 years old. 13 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances for Brighton. Evan Ferguson will be our next Rooney.”

Another fan @the_marcoli_boy tweeted, “Evan Ferguson has a hat trick in the toughest league in the World at 18 but everyone is quiet because he isn’t over hyped Lamine Yamal.”

Kobi a fan said, “Evan Ferguson with the Hattrick. He has more goals in today (3) than Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandes combined.”