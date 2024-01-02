Reactions As Liverpool Beat Newcastle To Boost Title Hopes

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Liverpool started the new year with a bang after a 4-2 win over Newcastle United at Anfield to boost their Premier League title hopes.

The Reds produced an impressive performance against a struggling Newcastle side, who are desperately looking to salvage their poor season.

Mohammed Salah was the star of the show, for the last time before departing for Nations Cup duties.

He was presented with the first opportunity from the spot but Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka saved his effort in the 22nd minute.

He opened the scoring in the second half with a tap in following a good work from Diaz and Nunez.

Isak brought Newcastle United level five minutes later before Curtis Jones restored Liverpool’s lead.

Gakpo added the third goal before Salah made amends from his earlier penalty miss to finish expertly from the spot again in the 86th minute to make it 4-2.

Dubravka fouled Jota in the box and Salah showed his mental strength to score from the spot having missed earlier in the first half.

The Egyptian star has now scored 151 Premier League goals for Liverpool and he will be sorely missed when he jets out for Nations Cup assignments.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp praised Salah for his performance despite missing a first half penalty.

“Nobody should be now really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in a game and all these kinds of things, because he did it just hundreds of times. But it’s just a really good example; the more goals you have, the more you are used to missing chances, even when it’s a penalty.

“And the more you just understand what you have to do: keep going and if necessary – which is very often the case – keep improving, using situations better. And that’s what Mo did.

“It was a sensational game from my team. We started extremely lively.

“Everyone saw (Martin) Dubravka or we ourselves made sure the score didn’t get too clear. Super game. I loved so many aspects of the game bar the goals we conceded.

“Unbelievable game. Unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise it was for football schools. They have to watch that, take it and keep it. It was everything good.

“The show must go on. We now have five or six days so three training days. It will change the world from a freshness point of view.”

Salah has urged his teammates to continue the Premier League title challenge in his absence.

He said, “I want to win this competition, I would love to win it [the AfCON].

“But, without me, I’m sure the players will manage to win games. We have fantastic players, really good quality, they just need to keep the pressure away and play their football. We have players who can play in my position, they can do what I am doing.”

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe admitted it was a great performance from Liverpool after his side faced 34 shots in the encounter.

“It was a really good performance from Liverpool,”

“They made it very difficult for us and we did very well to come in at half-time at 0-0. We were in the game right until the end. The character and commitment was of the highest level. Maybe not our best performance but a lot of effort given.

“Take away the penalty moments the goals we conceded we’re disappointed with. We know we can do better in those moments.

“We were asked a lot of questions, their movement, their quality, The majority of time we came up with some really good defensive passages of play but in those moments we switched off and we’re disappointed.”

Up next for Liverpool is an FA Cup clash against Arsenal on Sunday, while Newcastle takes on Sunderland in the same competition a day earlier.