$1m Global Prize: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Lagos Teachers For Making Top 50 Finalists

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated two Lagos teachers for making the top 50 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2023.

The teachers are Dr. Peace Sule who teaches ICT at Akoka Junior High School, Yaba, and Stephanie Akinwoya, a Physics teacher at Iju Senior Grammar School, Obawole.

They made the top 50 finalists from thousands of applications from around the world.

In a congratulatory message on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said: “Congratulations to two outstanding educators of Lagos State, Dr. Peace Sule, an ICT teacher at Akoka Junior High School, Yaba, and Mrs. Stephanie Akinwoya, a Physics teacher at Iju Senior Grammar School, Obawole (Education District 1).

“They’re among the top 50 finalists in this year’s Global Teacher Prize, standing out from 7,000 teachers worldwide, representing Lagos and Africa with distinction.

“In a pool of nominees from 130 countries, these two educators have demonstrated unwavering dedication to education. Lagos State consistently supports and nurtures its teachers, empowering them to attain global recognition.”

“These finalists are true change-makers, inspiring students and communities alike. Lagos takes pride in having such remarkable educators,” the governor added in a post via his social media handles.

In 2021, Olusegun Adeniyi, a teacher of art at Caleb British International School, Lagos and Adeola Adefemi, an English language at Oke-Odo Senior High School, Alimoso, both made the top 50 shortlist for the Global Teacher Prize 2021.

The Global Teacher Prize honours teachers who champion inclusivity, child rights, and the integration of migrants into classrooms.

The teacher adjudged to be exceptional and has made an outstanding contribution to their profession among the 50 finalists will be awarded $1 million in the end.

The Global Teacher Prize was founded by Sunny Varkey, the Varkey Foundation’s Chairman.

It was founded in response to findings by a leading research and strategy consultancy, Populus, which was commissioned by Varkey Foundation in 2013 to “explore attitudes about the teaching profession; teachers’ salaries; students’ attitudes towards educators and how participants rated their own education systems.”

The results, which were published as the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Status Index, showed that the status of the teaching profession had dropped across the world.

The Global Teacher Prize was founded with the “aim of raising the profession’s profile.”