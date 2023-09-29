Positively Engage FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Arthur Eze Tells Ohanaeze

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ohanaeze Ndigbo was Friday charged to positively engage the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is being held at the custody of the DSS since 2021 after he was forcefully renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria in a manner Nigeria’s Appeal Court described as ‘extra-ordinary rendition’.

The same court acquitted and discharged Kanu, but the Federal Government has refused to release him.

The clarion call for Ohanaeze to engage the Federal Government for Kanu’s release was given by Engr Arthur Eze, chairman of the ongoing 2023 Igbo Day Celebration in Enugu.

According to him, “It is necessary that the leadership of Ohanaeze should positively engage the federal government for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whose reported health condition attracts huge sympathy. Indeed, no number of meetings with the federal government or political consultations on the matter will be too much.”

He also called on governors of the region and Igbo leaders ‘to put in more energy and time aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere necessary for commerce to thrive in southeast’.

According to him, “Already, insecurity has unleashed monumental misfortune upon the southeast economy. If the governors fail to do something urgent to arrest the current financial and human capital flight currently experienced in southeast, the trend will continue to do an irreparable damage to the posterity of the people. I urge the governors to create more employment opportunities for our teeming youths as a way of reducing insecurity in the region.”