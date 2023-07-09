20 Die As Bus Collides With Truck In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All occupants of an 18-seater bus died on Sunday morning following a head-on collision involving their bus and a truck in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The accident happened around 8 a.m at Agemowo area along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the driver of the commercial bus lost control when he was trying to overtake a truck loaded with sand.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, told THE WHISTLER that all the occupants of the bus died on the spot.

“It involved an 18-seater commercial Mazda bus,” Adebayo said. “We recorded a total number of 20 deaths.”

According to him, the 18 passengers onboard the bus plus the driver and the conductor were going for a ceremony in Benin Republic when the unfortunate accident occurred.

“The passengers were going for a ceremony. It’s a kind of family setting. They were going for a party at the Republic of Benin,” Adebayo said.

He informed that LASTMA operatives and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have since deposited the corpses at the Badagry General Hospital morgue.