Plateau Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew Over Killings In Mangu Communities

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state over a recent attack.

The information was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The development followed gunmen’s invasion of the Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu LGA.

The assailants launched a house-to-house attack, leading to the death of at least 12 residents.

Reacting to the situation, the state government said it had consulted with the State Security Council and resolved to impose the curfew on the entire LGA to restore law and order.

The statement issued on Sunday read partly, “Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.”

The statement, however, assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

This is the second curfew imposed by the state government on Mangu LGA over insecurity issues.

Consequently, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar said he has temporarily relocated the headquarters of operation to the Mangu LGA following the incident.

The commander who doubles as General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, said he will be working with the local authorities to stabilise the situation.

“We won’t allow the situation to deteriorate further. We are not here to joke; and so we will be decisive, fair, and firm,” Abubakar vowed.