2022: Pastor Adeboye’s Cryptic New Year Message For Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Saturday, released a cryptic prophesy about Nigeria.

The cleric, who also made global predictions for 2022, floated the prophecies on his official Facebook page during the church’s Crossover service.

For Nigeria, Pastor Adeboye stated that “You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs,” without elaborating the message.

But according to the Cambridge Dictionary Online, the phrase is an idiomatic expression meaning” it is hard to achieve something important without causing unpleasant effects.”

For the world, Adeboye further predicted that in 2022, there will be breakthroughs in certain areas.

” More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed

“This year will be a year of the emergence of

previously unknown stars

“In spite of everything happening, this year will be a

year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and

in finance)

“Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.,” he stated.

Furthermore, the cleric alerted the world about a looming climate related danger.

“The issue of migration will take a new turn in the

new year.

“There will be two monstrous storms (one coming

from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless

they are weakened. the results will be terrible,” he added.

Other men of God who are overseers over their congregation also made predictions for 2022.

For the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, he declared the year as “More than a Conqueror”.

He charged the congregation to obey God’s word if they desire to be exempted from the hardship bedeviling the world.