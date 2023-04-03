2023: 88 Deaths, 450 Rights Violations Recorded During Elections – NHRC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission has revealed that 88 lives were lost during the 2023 elections.

The Commission also observed 450 human rights related incidents and complaints from the general polls including 22 hate speeches by political actors.

The NHRC had on February 24 launched its 2023 General Elections Human Rights Situation Room with the aim of monitoring human rights compliance of security operatives, voter participation and general conduct.

The Commission said it deployed over 800 election observers to monitor the general election across 36 states.

Giving a breakdown of its findings on Monday, the project coordinator for the NHRC Situation Room, Hillary Ogbonnaya, said in several states the ruling political party made campaigning difficult for the opposition, describing it as a violation of people’s right to peaceful assembly.

Ogbonnaya said for instance, the New Nigeria People’s Party and the Labour Party were at the receiving end in Kano and Lagos States, respectively.

“In Lagos State, LP campaigns were disrupted over 5 times,” he said.

Regarding the killings, Ogbonna explained that INEC members of staff, police officers and civilians were affected.

He also revealed that hate speeches, incitement and violence across the country remain threats to national cohesion.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, urged Nigerians to be law abiding irrespective of the developments surrounding the 2023 general elections.

“Whatever has happened, people should continue to be peaceful,” Ojukwu added.