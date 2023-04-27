2023 Election: Opposition Lost Due to Overconfidence, Poor Tactics – Buhari

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an insight into what led to the defeat of the opposition political parties during the 2023 presidential election saying poor tactics and overconfidence were responsible for their defeat.

The president noted that while the All Progressive Congress, APC, was working hard in order to retain power, the opposition parties were victims of overconfidence hence their defeat.

The president was speaking on Thursday at the State House while playing host to the Progressive Governors Forum of the ruling party led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, the chairman of the group.

A statement from Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted the President as saying that, “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.

“Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won.

“Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else.

“They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear.

“This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?”

Buhari justified his message of congratulations to the declared winner, Bola Tinubu saying, “an important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?” he asked.

He admonished the governors to, “Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria.”

He stressed that, “You (Governors) have a program to meet regularly and to discuss issues and how to maintain the Party nationwide.”

Responding, Bagudu explained the purpose of the visit and thanked him for the sterling leadership he has rendered to the party.

“Congratulations, your Party won the Presidency, a majority in the Senate and for being the leading Party in the House of Representatives. These successes would not have happened without your support,” Bagudu said.

He stressed that, “History will remember you kindly. Around the world, the election is being celebrated because of the turbulence in the region and in the developing world, all courtesy of your leadership.

“We won by sheer hard work, the same thing you have always encouraged us to do. We thank you immensely for everything,” he added.

Also in attendance were governors from Plateau, Imo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Cross Rivers , Jigawa, Katsina, Ogun and Nasarawa States.

The Deputy Governors of Kano, Gombe, Borno and Ebonyi were in attendance, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.