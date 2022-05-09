2023: Ex-CBN Deputy Gov Adelabu Declares For Oyo Governorship, Says Makinde ‘Deserted’

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, has announced his intentions to contest the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State.

He declared his intention at a press conference in Ibadan on Monday and said he was confident of winning the ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

He said all the political bigwigs in the state who worked for Seyi Makinde to emerge victorious in 2019 had deserted him and were back in the APC.

Adelabi, who came second in 2018 poll said he would declare state of emergency in the education sector because the state had lost its place due to neglect but promised to restore the lost glory.

The APC governorship aspirant knocks Makinde over security situation in the state. He said the state government had elevated holiganism to the highest level, saying some of those put in places by the administration are known criminals.

He also criticised the borrowing of the current administration, saying committing N16.9 billion on his terminals was a misplaced priority.

He said, ” My gubernatorial ambition is intended to enrich politics with ethics, to mix the soil of knowledge and professional competence with water of experiences in the service of humanity within the Oyo State context in Nigeria and the interdependent world.

“I hope to give practical expressions to ideals of humanity in my dear state as the Executive Governor come 2023 InshaAllah.”

He said his government would be a departure from the alleged misgovernance of Makinde.

“Thus, there is an urgent need to unleash the resources of Oyo state in order to massively boost internally generated revenue and lift people out of poverty into prosperity.

“There is an urgent mission to reclaim the lost glory Oyo State. It will lift young people from hooliganism and despondency. Indeed, there is a negative correlation between employment creation/rise in household incomes and crime.

“This will be of utmost importance for the government that I will lead, if voted in as the flagbearer of APC in the Governorship contest of 2023 in Oyo State.

“The present government has with its own hands, through greed and being neophytes in power, unleashed violence on the people of Oyo State through its halfhearted implementation of improving the parks system and transportation in Oyo State. Likewise will our eyes not be closed to external aggressors against the peace of the good people of Oyo State,”he added

He promised to create jobs, mechanise agriculture and to improve on security among other programmes he has for the state.