JUST IN: EFCC’s US-Based Witness To Testify Against Former Director-General Of NIMASA In N754.8M Fraud Case

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday sought leave of a Lagos High Court to allow its US-based witness testify electronically in the fraud case against Mr Ezekiel Bala Agaba, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Mr Agaba is being prosecuted over alleged N754.8M fraud while at NIMASA.

A post on the EFCC official Facebook page revealed that an application was filed by the Commission on March 18th, 2022 to have its next witness testify through electronic means.

RELATED
Economy

FG To Earn Fresh $2.06bn As ICRC Issues Compliance Certificates For Port Projects

The said witness, one Charles Aroawode Oboh, a Director in Aroward Nigeria Limited, is based in the United States of America.

The presiding Judge, Justice R.I. B. Adebiyi upheld the application.

“The prosecution is seeking an order granting leave to call the witness based in the United States of America to testify through electronic means; and for such other order, as this Honourable Court may deem fit, to make in the circumstance,” the prosecution counsel had said.

You might also like

EFCC Denies Arrest Of Former Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano

Just In: EFCC Challenges Court Order To Release Obiano’s Passport

75 ‘Yahoo Boys’ Arrested In Imo Are Students, Unemployed Graduates…

N1.3bn NSITF Fraud: Olejeme Slumps As Court Adjourns Trial

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.