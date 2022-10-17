2023: Facebook, Twitter To Monitor Hate Speeches As NHRC Opens Register For Offenders

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has vowed to exercise its powers against anyone that uses hate speech to threaten lives and property before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN, disclosed this on Monday, saying that social media giants, Facebook and Twitter will help the commission to achieve the objective.

“The NHRC is establishing a National Hate Speech Register which will monitor and track hate speeches from all platforms across Nigeria and deploy its enforcement mandate on perpetrators. The Commission will be working with Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to fully establish a monitoring mechanism to achieve this objective,” Ojukwu said during a Media Launch of a project “Mobilising Voters For Election” (MOVE).

Ojukwu explained that Nigeria’s election since 1999 has been characterized by inciteful rhetoric from various political groups and their supporters.

“This scenario has become a regular occurrence in Nigeria where politics tends to be very sectional,” Ojukwu lamented.

The Commission disclosed that it will, through the project, ensure the realization of four main objectives including promoting increased participation of citizens in the voting process through access to permanent voters’ cards.

The NHRC said at the media meeting in Abuja that it will mobilize electorates and create awareness on the right to vote, due to the voter apathy associated with previous election which reached a “historical low” of 35% in 2019 polls.

“Building partnerships for the integration of human rights on the agenda of political parties and candidates as a measure to building voter confidence and participation. In a bid to achieve this objective, the Commission will develop a Human Rights Agenda for the 2023 Election, Organize High-Level Forum on Human Rights for Political Parties and Candidates and Establish a National Register for Hate Speech.

”Promoting normative principles and frameworks for human rights oversight of security and law enforcement operations in the elections. The Commission will Develop Guidelines for the Protection of Voters’ Access Principles in Security Operations at Elections and Organize Consultations and Sensitizations for the Nigerian Police Force on the Protection of Voters’ Access Principles at Elections,” Ojukwu said.