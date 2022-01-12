2023: Mobilize Delegates, Not Moneybags – Osinbajo Group Tells Supporters

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a campaign group loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Progressive Project (TPP), has urged supporters of the vice president to mobilize delegates and not moneybags.

Head of TPP’s Situation Room, Mr. Jeffry Omoh, said this on Wednesday while addressing representatives of the support group drawn from the nation’s six geo-political zone.

Mr. Omoh who addressed representatives of the support groups drawn from the nation’s six geo-political zones emphasized that the campaign strategy is “mobilization of delegates” as against “mobilization of Naira” while urging attendees to “go home, study their environment more, improve their interactions with people and return with suggestions and ideas that TPP and its constituent teams can work with”.

“We thank all members of the approximately 500 support groups who are already identifying with us, with firm commitment towards mobilising Nigeria towards achieving an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023,” he said.

One of the speakers at the event, Dr. Mustapha M. Jibril, who is Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry in Niger State told the gathering that the loyalty demonstrated to President Muhammadu Buhari, disciplined focus and other good qualities of Professor Yemi Osinbajo drew attendees from various parts of the federation together to pursue a common cause.

Similarly, another member of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed noted that the 2023 elections was not really going about zoning but about the prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development across all parts of the federation.

“Our efforts here and the motivation for supporting Osinbajo is not about whether political power goes north or south; it is about consolidating on what has been achieved in the past towards throttling into a better future for all under a trustworthy and very capable leadership that would not need to offer huge bribes to party delegates before its emergence,” he said.

On his part, Precious Elekia, leader of the Cross River State Coalition for the group asserted that: “It is time to vote for Nigeria and not a time to vote for Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba,” adding that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a viable and sellable candidate that appeals to all dimensions of national interest.