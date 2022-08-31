2023: Obi Responds To Buhari On ‘Money Bag Politicians’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to stop moneybag politicians from using personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians ahead of the 2023 election.

Buhari had while receiving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday, said his administration would continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally, or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation,” he said.

Reacting in a statement posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Obi agreed with Buhari saying Nigeria’s democracy has come of age; and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon.

“I share fully in the sentiments and views attributed to President Buhari on the need to resist ‘money bag’ politicians who plan to rig 2023 elections. Our democracy has come of age; and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon.

Meanwhile, the LP candidate on Tuesday also denied ever embezzling public funds during his time as Anambra State governor.

Obi, while speaking at a dinner hosted by his supporters in Beverly Hills, California, USA, said God should punish him if he has ever taken any public money he is not entitled to.

“If I have taken public money that I am not entitled to God should punish me and my children. Not because of anything but because God gave me enough,” he said.

“Why would I steal public money? I’m not looking for private jet, I’m not looking for sophisticated things, I’m not going to buy a house in America because I don’t live in America. I’ve been coming to America when I was governor, people will say ‘buy house’ I said why should I? I don’t live here

“What we are doing is not about normal politics. It is not about contesting elections because we just want to. It is that we can’t go on like this, it’s not acceptable! We can’t just watch a good country where just a group of people criminalized the process,” he added.