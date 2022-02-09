2023: Only Parties That Want To Lose Will Field Presidential Candidates From North, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor , Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has warned the All Progressives Congress , the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties desirous of winning the 2023 presidential election against fielding candidates from the North.

The governor, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum said any political party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election would be defeated.

The governor, according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said this when members of Power Rotation Movement, led by the Chairman, Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the Chairman, Middle Belt Forum visited him in his office.

Akeredolu said the 17 governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum were determined to ensure that the next President comes from the South.

The governor spoke in his office during a courtesy visit by members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the Chairman, Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the Chairman, Middle Belt Forum.

Akeredolu said those working to jettison power rotation in the country were toying with the existence of Nigeria.

The statement read, “In about two or three meetings, we have come out and declared that power must move to the south,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his .

“Only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate. You are now a movement of members of political parties coming together. What we stand for is fair and equitable power rotation. The only thing fair is that after eight years in the North, it should come to the South.

“Some of us believe in One Nigeria that’s fair and equitable. We have a reason for it and it can be defended. Some people have argued that the Presidency should be based on competence. Are they saying there are no competent ones in the South?

“My brother Governors from the South, all of us are determined. Whosoever we pick, for as long as it is South, we will support him. We are saying the President must come from the South. There are people who merit it in the South-South, South- East, and the South-West.

“I also support your approach. If you are able to mobilise the youth and do not allow the election to be rigged, then we will win. You should also get our women to support us.”

Although zoning is not in the Nigerian Constitution, the PDP introduced it and it has become an unwritten rule among various parties.

Some northern politicians have shown interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, who would have completed eight years in office by May 29, 2023.

Buhari is from the North and southern politicians believe his successor should come from the South.

But former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; and ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso have all indicated interest in running for president.

Aspirants from the southern part of the country are also in the race. Former Lagos State Governor, Bola.Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo are also expected to contest their party primary election to pick the sole ticket.