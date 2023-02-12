2023: Oyedepo Declares 3-Day Nationwide Fasting And Prayer For Crisis-Free Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has directed the congregation nationwide, to engage in a three-day fasting and prayer for a credible and crisis-free 2023 general elections, starting from Monday.

The directive, signed by the cleric, was read by a pastor, during the church’s Sunday service at the headquarters and across its branches including in Abuja.

LFC has over 10,000 branches within Nigeria, alone.

Oyedepo said he was prompted by God to urgently call for intercessory prayers ahead of the polls, saying there was need to “secure the mercy of God and turn His wrath away from our nation.”

Oyedepo maintained that Nigerians can seek God’s intervention by prayers and fasting.

He added that it was possible to elect the right kind of leadership that will make the country and it citizens live in religious and ethnic harmony.

“This came with a note of urgency. “How many wants to see security of lives and property restored in Nigeria?

“How many wants to see a nation where parents can send their children and wards to school without the fear of kidnapping, abduction or evil thing?

“How many wants to see the right kind of leaders emerge at all levels in the forthcoming general elections?

“How many wants to see a crisis-free election?

“I am directed to declare a 3 day prayer and fasting across the nation,” he said, describing it as a “call for intercessory prayers towards the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.”

The call comes less than three weeks to the 2023 poll.

THE WHISTLER reports that the cleric has been a strong critic of the ruling Government of the All Progressive Congress.

Recently, he told the congregation at Shiloh 2022, that due to the damage done to the nation, Nigeria needs “deliverer” , not a leader.