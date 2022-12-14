2023: ‘Party Members Are Stabbed With Knives’- IPAC Chairman Warns About Voter Aparthy In Osun

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of 2023 General Elections the chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Osun State, Simon Adebayo has express fear that the state may experience voters’ apathy due to attacks on political supporters by armed thugs.

Adebayo speaking with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday lamented that, “It is becoming so worrisome that attacks on political supporters and residents is growing in the last one month. We can not act as if we are not aware of the actions of criminals who are hired by desperate politicians interested in do or die politics.”

He thereafter condemned the attacks as he urged the police authority in the state to tackle political thuggery and attacks on political parties supporters across the state.

According to Adebayo who is also the Osun Central Senatorial candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), he said, “Most of these thugs are going about with weapons to harass the opponents of their pay master. Two weeks ago Labour Party members were stabbed with knives and cutlasses for pasting posters of their House of Assembly candidate. Similarly, workers of People Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain were attacked by hoodlums who injured them and destroyed property in Osogbo. Equally supporters of Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu were injured by some thugs in Osogbo after striping them naked because they adorned the fez-cap of their party.

“We heard it from a good authority that the police has released one of the political thugs leaders arrested few weeks ago whose video went viral confessing his atrocities in the said video. The police must wake up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, maintaining laws and order by taming these political thugs who are now even posting there pictures with weapons on social media to threaten the innocent citizen of the state . We must not allow Osun to be turned into arena of lawlessness before, during and after 2023 general election.”