Police Arrests Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescues Victim In Ogun

Men of Ogun state Police Command have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate, Umar Mohammed and Aliyu Mohammed, while a kidnap victim Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi was rescued unhurt.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, following a tip off received by men of Ewekoro divisional headquarters, that the kidnappers, who abducted the victim at Soyooye area of Abeokuta were sighted in a forest at Onigbedu area of Ewekoro LGA.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects include; one single barrel gun with two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a bag belonging to the victim and some clothes.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation department for thorough investigation.

He also ordered an all points bulletin for fleeing members of the gang with the view to bringing them to justice.

“On the strength of the information, the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, mobilized his men in collaboration with so safe corps men, Hunters, Vigilantes and some youths of the Community and stormed the said forest. On sighting the men, the kidnappers fired gunshot at them, but the superior fire power of the policemen overpowered them, consequence upon which two members of the syndicate were arrested and the victim rescued, while others escaped,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, who commended the quick response of his men and members of the community has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti kidnapping unit of the State Criminal investigation department for discreet investigation. He also ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the view to bring them to justice,” it added.