2023: PDP Deputy National Chairman Begs Aggrieved Oyo Party Leaders To Support Candidates

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has appealed to chieftains of the party, who have grievances against any of the candidates fielded by the party to drop such in the interest of the party

Advertisement

Arapaja urged the aggrieved party leaders to “embrace dialogue and allow amicable resolution in the interest of the party.”

He spoke on Monday while holding an expanded meeting with party stakeholders from the Ibadan South East Local Government at his Felele residence in Ibadan.

Arapaja, who is a former deputy governor of Oyo State predicted that the party would win the 2023 governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Advertisement

Arapaja said the victory of the party in the state would be made possible because its governorship candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, had performed excellently well and people in the state were already satisfied and were earnestly asking for the continuity of his government.

The Chairman of Oyo State Pace Setter Transport Services limited, Dare Adeleke, Akeem Ige – Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Alawode Oluwole – Chairman Ibadan South East Local Government, Abass Adigun Agboworin – member representing Ibadan South East and North East Federal constituency, Mogaji Abass Oloko and other leaders of the party from the local government were also present at the meeting.

He added that while Makinde has made the campaign easier for the party, it was necessary for every party man who knows his onion to ensure he delivers at least his polling unit so as to be bold enough to partake in the Omi Tuntun 2.0 government.

While urging members of the party who he might have offended to forgive and cooperate with him, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin who is seeking re-election to represent the Ibadan South East/North East Constituency again, allayed the fear of the members in the coming polls, stressing that his overwhelming performances in all the wards in the two local governments are already speaking for him.